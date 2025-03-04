Fire burns RV in San Jose's Valley View-Reed neighborhood

San Jose crews knocked down a recreational vehicle fire that displaced two people in the city's Valley View-Reed neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The RV blaze occurred in the 1100 block of Kimberly Drive around 4:30 a.m. The fire spread to a garage in the area, the San Jose Fire Department said on social media.

The fire was contained around 5:45 a.m. Two adults were displaced as a result, fire officials said.

There were no further details about the fire immediately released.

