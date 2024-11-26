San Jose retail theft suspect arrested in connection with dozens of crimes

Police in San Jose on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a retail-theft suspect who was allegedly involved in dozens of separate incidents in San Jose just since August of this year.

According to the press release issued by San Jose police, the department's Organized Retail Theft (ORT) Detail has been investigating the numerous retail theft incidents committed throughout the city since August 2024. Investigators identified the suspect as 46-year-old San Jose resident Jesus Delgadillo as the individual responsible for the retail thefts. Police said Delgadillo was suspected of stealing over $18,000 worth of Lego sets and other merchandise from various San Jose Target stores.

San Jose retail theft suspect Jesus Delgadillo. San Jose Police Department

Working with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, police obtained an arrest warrant for Delgadillo. On November 14, he was located and arrested. Police found stolen merchandise from Target inside Degadillo's vehicle at the time of arrest. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of grand theft and attempted grand theft.

"Four retail thefts is too many – over 40 is ludicrous," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan in the release. "I want to thank our Police Department's Organized Retail Theft Detail for leaning in and using the resources we have available to arrest those harming our community."

Anyone with information about this cases or similar cases is asked to contact Investigator Ito #1655N at Eugene.ito@sanjose.gov or 408-277-4166.