San Jose residents show off their pride for the city with tattoos on 408 Day

In San Jose, April 8, known locally as "408 Day," is more than just a date. For many residents, it's a celebration of culture, identity and deep-rooted community pride.

Across the city, tattoo shops are marking the occasion by turning that pride into permanent art. At Humble Beginnings Tattoo, a shop that has operated for more than two decades, artists are offering promotions throughout the week as customers line up to commemorate their connection to the city.

For local resident Brendan Hughes, the meaning behind his tattoo runs deep. His design features imagery inspired by the San Jose Sharks, a symbol he says represents his hometown.

"I mean, the Sharks represent San Jose, so I think it was definitely an important piece, you know — represent the Bay like they do," Hughes said.

His tattoo is just one facet of his broader appreciation for the city, which he says is often underestimated.

"I think people think there's not a lot to do here. And I think there's so much to do here," Hughes said. "When you think of downtown San Jose, people think there's only bars, but there's so many other places to go there too, like The Ritz to go see a cool concert, or like Guildhouse so you can play games and have a drink with friends."

Tattoo artist Jordan Gabriel, who works in San Jose, said he sees his craft as a way to connect with the community and tell personal stories through art.

"I mean, if someone is going through something good or bad, it can be healing," Gabriel said. "Say, if someone passes, or a celebration of something that happened in their life — there's so many aspects to life, right, and you can share that in the story, through the tattoo, through the art."

For Hughes, no matter where life takes him, San Jose remains home.

"So everything here is just like, you know, my home, and it's something I want to represent. I'm proud to be here. I've moved out, but I always end up coming back here," he said.

For many in San Jose, 408 Day is not just a celebration, it's a lasting expression of pride, often sealed in ink.