Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Powerball lottery ticket sold at San Jose gas station matches 5 of 5 numbers

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - 6 am 7/11/23
PIX Now - 6 am 7/11/23 08:33

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose gas station sold a big winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing, now up to $725 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

Someone matched all five lucky numbers 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58, but missed the Powerball number 13 on a lottery ticket sold at the Valero gas station at 1185 South De Anza Boulevard.

The California Lottery page lists the prize as $352,712. Hitting the Powerball number would have meant a $675 million jackpot.

No tickets sold Monday night matched all six numbers. Wednesday's $725 million drawing will be the seventh-largest in history, according to the lottery.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.