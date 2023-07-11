Powerball lottery ticket sold at San Jose gas station matches 5 of 5 numbers

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose gas station sold a big winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing, now up to $725 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

Someone matched all five lucky numbers 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58, but missed the Powerball number 13 on a lottery ticket sold at the Valero gas station at 1185 South De Anza Boulevard.

The California Lottery page lists the prize as $352,712. Hitting the Powerball number would have meant a $675 million jackpot.

No tickets sold Monday night matched all six numbers. Wednesday's $725 million drawing will be the seventh-largest in history, according to the lottery.