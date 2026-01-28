Alleged accomplice in crime spree that ended in deadly San Jose police shootout arrested

Federal authorities arrested an alleged accomplice of a man who took part in a multi-day crime spree that ended in a deadly shootout with San Jose police last week.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force announced Wednesday that Edward Macias was arrested on the morning of Jan. 22. Macias is accused of helping Mohamed Husien, who authorities said was involved in a crime spree that began in Sacramento several days earlier.

Agents said Macias and Husein attempted a carjacking at gunpoint at a Sacramento car dealership. Macias is also accused of dropping off Husein at a San Jose car dealership on the afternoon of Jan. 21.

According to San Jose police, Husein stole a green Chevrolet Corvette at a dealership on Capitol Expressway before leading authorities on a pursuit to Hollister, more than 40 miles south.

In Hollister, police said Husein was involved in two police shootings before carjacking another vehicle and returning to San Jose.

Once in downtown San Jose, Husein was engaged in a shootout with officers, striking a sergeant in the head. Husein was struck by a patrol vehicle while attempting to carjack another vehicle.

Police chief Paul Joseph said the suspect continued to move and was armed. Additional officers shot Husein, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sergeant has been released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Later that evening, authorities requested help from U.S. Marshals to find and arrest Macias. Investigators with the task force learned that Macias was in Los Banos at an associate's home.

Marshals conducted surveillance on the home as they waited for a search warrant.

Around 4 a.m. the following day, the task force ordered Macias to exit the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Macias was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and carjacking. Jail records show he is being held without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 11.