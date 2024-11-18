Watch CBS News
Crime

Police shoot knife-wielding suspect in San Jose neighborhood after reported family disturbance

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Police shooting knife-wielding suspect in San Jose following family disturbance
Police shooting knife-wielding suspect in San Jose following family disturbance 00:38

A report of a family disturbance in a San Jose neighborhood led to a police shooting Sunday night.

San Jose police said in a social media post that officers were called to the area of S. First Street and Sutter Street in the city's Washington-Guadalupe neighborhood to investigate a disturbance involving a weapon.

According to police, an officer shot a suspect after he threatened officers with a knife. After being shot, the suspec barricaded inside a home but was eventually taken into custody and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

San Jose police shooting
The scene of a police shooting following a family disturbance in the area of S. First St. and Sutter St., November 18, 2024. KPIX

Police remained at the scene overnight and were still processing the scene as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Traffic in the area was impacted as Sutter Street was closed from S. First Street to S. Almaden Avenue. People were urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.