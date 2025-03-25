San Jose police seek additional victims of man suspected of having unlawful sex with minor

Police in San Jose are asking the public for information on possible additional cases involving a man suspected of having illegal sexual contact with a minor who worked as a martial arts instructor and behavioral therapist.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department Tuesday, on January 17, 2025 at about 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. Police identified 28-year-old San Jose resident Bernie Barrozo as the suspect and discovered he was an instructor at a local martial arts studio located in the 800 block of Coleman Avenue.

The department's Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) began a comprehensive investigation into the incident and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Suspect Barrozo. On March 6, 2025, ICAC detectives apprehended Barrozo in San Jose. He was later booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail for the crimes of unlawful intercourse and oral copulation with a minor.

During their investigation, detectives discovered the suspect had previously worked as a behavioral therapist for children with autism in San Jose. Due to the continuous contact with and access to children that Barrozo had as a martial arts instructor and behavioral therapist, police are requesting that anyone with information about this case or similar cases contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective Santos #4047 of the San José Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce via email at 3657@sanjoseca.gov, 4047@san joesca.gov or at 408-277-3214.

Individuals can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.