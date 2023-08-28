Watch CBS News
San Jose police: Man arrested in father's death following 'family disturbance'

SAN JOSE — Police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend in West San Jose after a fight between a father and son.

Officers responded to a family disturbance around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Donnington Drive and Lockhaven Way, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The father was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The son, an adult whose name was not released, remained at the scene. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

The death is the city's 25th homicide this year.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck #3829, or Detective Estantino #4339, of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

