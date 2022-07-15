San Jose police investigate shooting at shopping center early Friday

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that injured one victim early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department received the call about the shooting at around 6 a.m. Officers responded to the scene that occurred in the Plant Shopping Center located on Curter Avenue at Monterey Road. One adult male victim was found injured. Police did not provide any information on the victim's condition

San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 7 a.m.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting that occurred in The Plant shopping center located at Monterey Rd and Curter Av.



One adult male victim.



Most if not all businesses were closed at the time of the shooting.



TOC 6:00 AM pic.twitter.com/GurEJCc7kd — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 15, 2022

Police said most if not all businesses were closed at the time of the shooting. Authorities did not have any information on a suspect or known motive as of early Friday morning. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call San Jose police.