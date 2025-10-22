Naked man detained by San Jose police dies while in custody, officials say

Authorities in the South Bay have launched an investigation after a man who was detained by San Jose police Wednesday morning died after being taken into custody.

Shortly after 8:05 a.m., officers were called to a home on South Buena Vista Avenue on reports of a family disturbance. The caller believed a physical confrontation was taking place and requested police to respond.

As officers were on their way, another caller reported that an adult male was suffering from a drug overdose. When police arrived, they found the man, who they said was naked and was "acting erratic."

After the man was detained, police said he began to experience a medical emergency. Paramedics were called to the scene and began life-saving measures.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said. Authorities said the man's identity will be released pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said Wednesday that the incident is being investigated as an in-custody death, with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the police department's Homicide Unit launching a joint criminal investigation. The case is also being monitored by the police department's Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney's office and the independent police auditor.