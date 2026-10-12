San Jose police officers shoot, kill armed suspect

San Jose police officers shot and killed a person who brandished a firearm at the officers on Sunday night, the police department said Monday.

The shooting happened on in South San Jose on Locke Drive, just south of E. Capital Expressway and east of Andrew P. Hill High School at about 10:24 p.m. on Sunday. The San Jose Police Department said after the suspect brandished a firearm at officers, the officers opened fire at the suspect, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, and said it would share more information as it becomes available.

People were being urged to avoid the area as the investagtion continued on Monday.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.