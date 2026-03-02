San Jose police release bodycam footage in deadly shootout with crime spree suspect

Police in San Jose released body camera footage of a deadly shootout earlier this year involving a man suspected in a lengthy crime spree that included shootings with law enforcement, along with armed robberies and carjackings.

On Sunday, the department posted a 17-minute video presentation on the events that led to the Jan. 21 shootout, featuring graphic video from body-worn cameras of three sergeants, six officers and a police helicopter. Viewer discretion is advised.

The shootout killed 30-year-old Mohamed Husain of Davis. Police arrested a second suspect, later identified as Edward Macias, on Jan. 22.

Mohamed Husien was identified as the suspect killed in a shooting involving San Jose police on Jan. 21, 2026. San Jose Police Department

Chief Paul Joseph said in a message at the start of the video that the investigation was still in its early stages and that any conclusions about whether the officers acted consistently with policy and with the law would not be made until the investigation is complete.

Officer Tanya Hernandez said the crime spree began on Jan. 17 when Husein and Macias stole a red Chevrolet Corvette from a dealership in Sacramento. The pair were also suspected in an armed robbery of a convenience store in San Mateo County on the same day, followed by an armed robbery at a liquor store on McKee Road in East San Jose.

Police said the suspects committed two more robberies on Jan. 18, one outside San Jose and another in San Jose on Coleman Avenue.

On Jan. 21, police said the red Corvette was flagged by an automated license plate reader. Officers located the sports car and engaged in a brief pursuit before losing the car and locating the coupe unoccupied.

Around 2 p.m. that day, officers were called to a car dealership on the 900 block of Capitol Expressway for an armed carjacking. Police said Husein brandished a firearm at an employee before stealing a green Corvette.

Husein then led authorities on a pursuit more than 40 miles to the city of Hollister in San Benito County. There, police said Husein was involved in two shootings with law enforcement and carjacked a white Honda at gunpoint.

Police said Husein then led multiple agencies on a pursuit back to San Jose, driving at high speeds on the freeway.

Shortly after 3:50 p.m., Husein collided with a stopped vehicle near Julian Street and Notre Dame Avenue in downtown. Following the collision, the suspect exited the vehicle and charged at a responding sergeant, while firing multiple rounds.

Body worn camera video from the sergeant shows his hand being struck by gunfire and bleeding. A bullet also struck the sergeant's head, fracturing his skull.

In response, the sergeant fired his weapon at the suspect before he was taken to the hospital by other officers.

Police said Husein attempted to carjack the sergeant's vehicle but was not successful. He fled on foot towards other vehicles, still armed.

Body worn camera footage from one of the officers involved in a police shootout with a crime spree suspect on Jan. 21, 2026. The shootout wounded a police sergeant and killed the suspect, later identified as Mohamed Husein. San Jose Police Department

Additional officers fired at Husein as he ran. After falling, police said he was struck by a responding patrol vehicle.

According to Hernandez, video analysis determined that the collision dislodged the firearm from Husein's hand and sent the weapon into the embankment.

After he was struck, Husein was still continuing to move, police said. Still believing he was armed, additional officers fired their weapons.

Husein was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sergeant who was wounded in the shootout was treated for critical injuries and later released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Hernandez said the experience of the officers involved in the shootout ranged from four to 19 years with the department.

The shooting is being investigated by multiple entities, including the department's homicide unit, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. An administrative review is also being performed by the department's internal affairs unit, the San Jose city attorney's office and the independent police auditor.