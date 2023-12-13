San Jose police ask for hate-crime charges in pro-Gaza banner thefts

Police in San Jose are considering hate crime charges in two instances where banners showing support for Gaza were taken down.

In the latest instance, a man was caught on video cutting down banners expressing support for Palestinians with a knife.

Support for Gaza banners taken down in San Jose. CAIR

That incident happened on Sunday. Video shows the moment a man took out a knife and started slashing at a banner hanging from freeway overpass above Interstate 880 near Park Avenue in San Jose.

This video was posted by CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Sunday. Police confirmed that there is an earlier case involving the petty theft of a banner owned by the same group that happened on Dec. 3 at the same location.

San Jose police said detectives have identified both suspects and are submitting the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney for a warrant with a request to add hate crime charges. Neither suspect is currently in custody, police said.

San Jose Police chief Anthony Mata released a brief statement in regards to the two incidents.

"There is zero tolerance for hate, and hate crimes in San Jose," the statement read. "All hate incidents are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be given priority attention. I'm thankful for the partnership and trust our department has built with our community partners to keep our community safe!"

Police said they are actively looking for additional witnesses who saw the separate incidents as they happened. Anyone with additional information about either case can contact Detetive Soria and /or Detective Madera at 4793@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4857@sanjoseca.gov.