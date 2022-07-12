San Jose police arrest 83-year-old man in connection to city's 20th homicide this year

San Jose resident Bert McEhaney, a 83-year-old suspect in a homicide. San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police arrested an 83-year-old man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting that evening. The homicide was the city's 20th this year.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of Almaden Road at around 6:39 p.m. Monday, according to police. They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound who died on scene.

After investigating the incident, police arrested 83-year-old Bert McElhaney at another residence in San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail the following morning.

Department officials said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Tuesday. The identity of the victim was expected to be released after the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office confirms the identity and notifies his next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.