Police in San Jose investigating shooting near Guadalupe River

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting near the Guadalupe River that left one adult male injured, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 7 p.m., saying officers were at the scene of a shooting on the 2100 block of Almanden Road.

Police said they received the call at 6:39 p.m. Authorities did not provide any information regarding the condition of the victim or a description of the suspect. Both suspect and motive in the case is unknown at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact San Jose police.