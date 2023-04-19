San Jose police arrest 2 more suspects in armed robberies targeting AAPI community

SAN JOSE - Police in San Jose announced two more arrests Wednesday in a series of strong-arm robberies, which appeared to be targeting members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

On April 13, officers from the SJPD Covert Response Unit arrested 20-year-old Demario Emmanuel and 19-year-old Jayonae Glaser, both of whom are from Oakland. Investigators said they identified Emmanuel as part of a crew that snatched purses and stole other items from a number of people between February 24 and March 29.

Those robberies took place all across the Bay Area, not just in San Jose, according to SJPD Sgt. Jorge Garibay.

San Jose armed robberies suspects Demario Emmanuel and Jayonae Glaser. San Jose Police Department

Police said that during the arrest, Glaser -- Emmanuel's girlfriend -- tried to run over officers and drive away. They took her into custody shortly thereafter.

When they searched Glaser's car, police say they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

Emmanuel was booked into jail on a $1,000,000 arrest warrant for multiple robberies. Glaser was booked on several charges, including possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

Emmanuel and Glaser are the third and fourth suspects arrested in that case. On March 30, SJPD arrested two other suspects, 19-year-old Ilyaas Mubarez of Oakland and 21-year-old Michael Pruitt.

Sgt. Garibay added that, because the suspects appeared to target members of the AAPI community, SJPD is working with the District Attorney's office to determine if any hate crime charges will be filed.

SJPD is asking anyone with information about this case, or any similar robberies, to contact Detective Van Brande #4542 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4542@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.