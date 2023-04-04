San Jose police arrest 2 in string of strong-arm robberies targeting AAPI community

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced the arrests of two men suspected in a series of strong-arm robberies which appeared to be targeting members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

According to investigators, the robberies took place between February 24 and March 29. During their investigation, they identified the suspects and obtained search warrants.

On Thursday, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit located the suspects in Oakland. Detectives were also able to recover stolen property, about $10,000 in cash, illegal firearms and equipment to manufacture so-called "ghost guns."

The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Ilyaas Mubarez of Oakland and 21-year-old Michael Pruitt of Oakland, have been booked into the Santa Clara County main jail on multiple counts of felony robbery.

(L-R) 19-year-old Ilyaas Mubarez of Oakland and 21-year-old Michael Pruitt of Oakland are suspected in a string of strong-arm robberies in San Jose that took place in February and March of 2023. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Mubarez is being held on $1,000,000 bail, while Pruitt is being held without bail. Both suspects are expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Police believe they may be responsible for similar robberies in communities across the Bay Area. Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available.

Anyone who may have additional information about the robberies is asked to contact Detective Van Brande of the San Jose Police Department Robbery Unit by emailing 4542@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4166. Tips can also be given anonymously through the P3TIPS app, calling 408-947-STOP or by visiting svcrimestoppers.org.