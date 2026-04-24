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San Jose pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle near Berryessa BART station

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in San Jose on Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Mabury Road, just sourh of the Berryessa/North San Jose BART station and west of King Road, at about 9:17 a.m. The San Jose Police Department said on social media that medical personnel arrived to provide lifesaving measures to the pedestrian, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were expected to last several hours as officers investigated the collision. Mabury Road from Taylor Street to Berryessa Station Way was blocked off and people were urged to avoid the area. 

More information was expected in a later press release, police said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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