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Person shot in San Jose parking lot after possible road rage incident

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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San Jose police said a person was shot near the Westfield Valley Fair mall Tuesday after a possible road rage incident.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard.

Police said the victim was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition. A suspect was arrested in the area in connection with the shooting, and a gun was recovered, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident. 

The suspect was booked into jail, police said.

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