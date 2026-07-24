2 arrested in San Jose paintball gun assaults
A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after separate paintball shooting assaults in San Jose last week, police said Friday.
Both incidents happenen on July 15 between approximately 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., the San José Police Department said in a press release. One incident was reported in the area of South King Road and Ocala Avenue in East San Jose, and the other incident about 6 miles north in the area of Lundy Avenue and Hostetter Road.
Police said that in both cases, the victims were struck with a semi-automatic paintball gun from a moving vehicle and sustained various injuries that were not life-threatening.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were also responsible for a similar incident in Milpitas of an assault involving a paintball gun. Officers eventually located the suspect vehicle in Milpitas on the same day the crimes occurred.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 37-year-old San Jose resident Alfonso Garcia, the juvenile suspect was also identified as a San Jose resident. At the time their vehicle was stopped, they were found to be in possession of a paintball gun and paintballs, police said.
Garcia was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The teenage suspect was booked at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon.
Detectives believe the two may be responsible in other paintball attack, and anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective MacInnes #4778 at 4778@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.