2 arrested in San Jose paintball gun assaults

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after separate paintball shooting assaults in San Jose last week, police said Friday.

Both incidents happenen on July 15 between approximately 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., the San José Police Department said in a press release. One incident was reported in the area of South King Road and Ocala Avenue in East San Jose, and the other incident about 6 miles north in the area of Lundy Avenue and Hostetter Road.

Police said that in both cases, the victims were struck with a semi-automatic paintball gun from a moving vehicle and sustained various injuries that were not life-threatening.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were also responsible for a similar incident in Milpitas of an assault involving a paintball gun. Officers eventually located the suspect vehicle in Milpitas on the same day the crimes occurred.

San Jose paintball shooting assault evidence San Jose Police Department

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 37-year-old San Jose resident Alfonso Garcia, the juvenile suspect was also identified as a San Jose resident. At the time their vehicle was stopped, they were found to be in possession of a paintball gun and paintballs, police said.

Alfonso Garcia San Jose Police Department

Garcia was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The teenage suspect was booked at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives believe the two may be responsible in other paintball attack, and anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective MacInnes #4778 at 4778@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.