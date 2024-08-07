San Jose neighborhood left shaken after 12-year-old riding scooter killed in crash

A San Jose neighborhood was left shaken after a young boy riding a scooter died in a car crash.

Cường Nguyễn's mother Lau lives just a few hundred feet from the intersection of Leigh and Camden.

He said she was sitting at home Tuesday when she heard a loud crash.

"And she come out and she look at the street but did not see anything. When she run down that way and she saw the boy lying down," said Nguyen.

According to police, a truck driving through the intersection hit and killed a 12-year-old boy as the boy was attempting to cross the road on a scooter.

Police said the truck had a green light at the time of the crash. Nguyen said the driver pulled over in front of his mother's house right after it happened.

"He parked by my mom's house, and she opened the door. He opened the door and he ran back over there and when he saw the boy passed away he hold his head," said Nguyen.

Police said the driver fully cooperated with officers, and at this time they believe the incident was an accident.

"We don't believe speed or alcohol were a factor. As far as we can tell right now this is an absolute tragic accident," said Jorge Garibay, PIO for SJPD.

Nguyen said the boy was with three other boys when the crash happened. He said his mom had seen the boys walking around the neighborhood before and did what she could to comfort them while police arrived.

"They come over here in front of my house and they scared. They just stand there and looked back by the boy and my mom give them some water," said Nguyen.

In all, Nguyen saod this accident has been tragic for everyone involved. Both he and his mother have had trouble sleeping since it happened.

He said to his mother it's almost felt like losing one of her own children.

"She loved him. She's not scared but she loved him. She feels bad you know. It's like my mom is your grandmom," said Nguyen.