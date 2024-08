San Jose police said a person was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Leigh and Camden avenues around 4:21 p.m.

Units are currently in the area of Leigh Ave and Camden Ave for a report of a fatal auto vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.



The driver involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



Traffic will be heavily… pic.twitter.com/BASEyvdBx1 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 6, 2024

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.