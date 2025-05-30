Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in South San Jose

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning when he crashed into a vehicle in San Jose, police said.

The crash happened at about 6:47 a.m. in the area of Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue in South San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that a man driving a 2015 Chevy Camaro was crossing Senter headed east from Buckeye Drive into the dedicated right turn lane of eastbound Sylvandale and was broadsided by a 2004 Harley-Davidson heading north on Senter.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene and was cooperating with the police investigation.

The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until his family was notified.

Police said it was the 10th fatal collision and 10th traffic death of 2025.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to contact Detective Leslie #4264 of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.