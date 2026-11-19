A man who allegedly threatened young victims at a San Jose mosque last week has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Nov. 12 at the Evergreen Islamic Center on Ruby Road in East San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a report of a threat at the mosque. They learned that a man had entered the building, came up to a group of juveniles, and began shouting criminal threats at them, police said.

The man fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. Police said investigators used automated license plate reader cameras to find the suspect vehicle and subsequently identify the suspect as 38-year-old Fresno resident Hector Lopez.

Hector Lopez San Jose Police Department

Officer arrested Lopez later that day in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for criminal threats, involving threats to the life and safety of the victims, police said.

A police spokesperson said the case was forwarded to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. It was not clear whether the case was being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Lopes #4870 of the police department's assault unit at 4870@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.