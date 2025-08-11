Watch CBS News
11-year-old San Jose boy missing for a week, believed to be at-risk

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in San Jose are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for at least a week and is believed to be at-risk.

According to officers, Noah Alhayek left his group home in East San Jose on Aug. 4 on foot. He was last seen wearing a blue "puffer" jacket, white t-shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Police said he may also be carrying a gray/blue checkered backpack.

In a statement on Sunday, police said Alhayek was located in the city of Colma on a prior missing person's case and that he could be in Colma and San Francisco areas. Alhayek is also known to have frequented several areas in south San Jose.

Alhayek is described as standing 5'2", weighing about 90 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Missing Person's Unit at 408-277-4786 or to call 911.

Tim Fang

