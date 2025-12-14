San Jose Menorah lighting reflects unity following attack at Australian Hanukkah celebration

The San Jose Jewish community is feeling the impact after 15 people were killed in what is being called a terror attack at Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach.

Law enforcement believes the suspects targeted the Jewish community, who were celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

Hours after that attack, people in San Jose still filled Santana Row to celebrate, proving the festival of lights will always rise above darkness.

"It's where I'm supposed to be," said Jacob Zacks, who was attending the event.

Zacks said he didn't think twice about coming to this event, despite the tragedy.

He believes the Jewish community is resilient, and this is when they need to come together the most. He's grateful to see so many others feel the same way.

"I just think it's amazing that even with something like that happened 12 hours ago, they just increased security, and no one was afraid to show up," said Zacks.

Zacks grew up in North Carolina, but he calls San Jose home now. He says it's heartbreaking to see so many antisemitic incidents recently, some locally.

Last week, San Jose police launched a hate crime investigation after students at Branham High School formed what was described as a "human swastika" on the football field.

"It's one thing to hear about it on the news, and another thing to have it happen in your backyard," Zacks explained. "It's definitely alarming. Especially after October 7th. The rise of very visible antisemitic incidents has really gone up and it's scary."

Mayor Matt Mahan stood with the Jewish community at the Menorah lighting, not shying away from the recent hate, calling the tragedy in Australia a despicable and cowardly act, as well as acknowledging the challenges in his own city.

"While San Jose is a beautifully diverse and largely safe city, we're not immune to the disease of hatred," said Mahan. "We've seen actions even recently at one of our high schools. It's extremely disturbing. And I want you to know as your mayor that we take every such act extremely serious."

Mahan says they're stepping up security and support for the Jewish community. This morning, after what happened in Australia, San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph made sure officers were dispatched to synagogues on Sunday to protect the Jews while celebrating Hanukkah.

"We embrace everyone in this community, this rich tapestry that is San Jose," said Joseph. "Of which the Jewish community is every bit a part, deserving of being able to celebrate and worship and live without fear."

Zacks noticed the extra police presence and it allowed people to relax, singing and dancing all night.

Zacks is grateful to live in a city where leaders support the Jewish people and it makes him optimistic for the future.

"The community that matters has our back," said Zacks. "The mayor is here, the chief of police is here. The people on the right side of history are standing with us."