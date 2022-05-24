San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tests positive for COVID-19

SAN JOSE -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed Monday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor's office released a statement confirming the mayor's positive test. The mayor also tweeted about his condition shortly before 11 p.m., saying he took the test after "feeling under the weather" and it came back positive.

After feeling under the weather this evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far. (1/2) — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 24, 2022

"I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up indoors, and utilize free COVID tests to help reduce the spread and the risk of serious symptoms," the statement concluded.

The official announcement from the mayor's office also included information on how residents can order a third round of COVID-19 at-home tests on the city's website or calling 1-800-232-0233.

It also provided a link to a website to get more information on how to get a COVID vaccine.