San Jose man dies a month after being allegedly attacked by daughter's boyfriend

SAN JOSE — A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of homicide about a month after allegedly attacking his girlfriend's father, police said.

Officers were called to a home on the 50 block of Lester Avenue on Nov. 13, just before 1 p.m., for a report of a family disturbance. When police arrived, they found an unconscious man who had allegedly been attacked by his daughter's boyfriend.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Nikolas Anderson, and police said he was arrested at the home. He was booked on suspicion of assault.

Police said the victim later died on Dec. 7.

San Jose's Homicide Unit then took over the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant after learning the suspect was no longer in custody. He was arrested that same day and booked into the jail on a homicide warrant.