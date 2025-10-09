8th suspect arrested in San Jose jewelry store smash-and-grab

An eighth suspect has been arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a San Jose jewelry store that left the store's elderly owner injured, authorities announced Thursday.

According to San Jose police, detectives identified 19-year-old Julian Gacutan of South San Francisco as a suspect in the Sep. 5 robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry on Aborn Road. Warrants for his arrest and a search warrant for his home were obtained.

With the assistance of the San Ramon Police Department, Gacutan was arrested in Oakland on Oct. 3 without incident.

Julian Gacutan, a suspect in a Sep. 5, 2025 smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose, was arrested in Oakland on Oct. 3, 2025. San Jose Police Department

"I said it before and I'll say it again: hiding behind a mask in a crowd of thugs will not shield you from accountability," San Jose assistant police chief Brian Shab said in a statement. "This additional arrest proves that your temporary flight from justice won't stop us from finding you and arresting you."

According to officers, at least 10 people forced entry into the jewelry store by ramming a vehicle through the front door. Once inside, a suspect brandished a firearm at a man, while an elderly man was violently assaulted.

The elderly victim, identified as the store's 88-year-old owner, suffered a stroke during the incident. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and has since returned home to recover.

Kim Hung Jewelry

Police said the suspects stole thousands of dollars' worth of items before leaving the scene in multiple vehicles.

"This was not just an attack on a hardworking family. It was an attack on a legacy business that represents the American dream," Shab said during an Oct. 3 news conference announcing arrests in the case.

At the time, police said seven suspects were arrested during an operation that involved more than 100 officers from multiple agencies and four different SWAT teams. Arrests were made in communities throughout the region, including Dublin, Pacifica, San Leandro, San Jose, Manteca and Antioch.

(Clockwise from top left) Angel Herrera, Toddisha Mayfield, Zakhari Blue-Gordon, Tom Donegan, Jacques Samuel, Cisco Lutu and Amari Green, who are suspected in a Sep. 5, 2025 smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose. San Jose Police Department

The previously arrested suspects are identified as 21-year-old Angel Herrera of Pacifica, 31-year-old Toddisha Mayfield of San Leandro, 23-year-old Zakhari Blue-Gordon of East Palo Alto, 19-year-old Tom Donegan of Manteca, 18-year-old Jacques Samuel of San Francisco, 18-year-old Cisco Luti of South San Francisco and 21-year-old Amari Green of San Francisco.

"With this latest arrest, we are one step closer to ensuring every single person involved in this cowardly crime faces the consequences of their actions," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said Thursday.

All suspects have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for robbery.