San Jose police arrest 5 more suspects in jewelry smash-and-grab; 13 arrested in total

Police in San Jose announced five additional arrests in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store that left the elderly owner of the business injured, bringing the total number of arrests to 13.

In a statement Wednesday, officers said 32-year-old Giovann Caliz of Livermore, who was already in custody for an unrelated crime outside of Santa Clara County, was extradited to San Jose on Oct. 28.

On Nov. 5, police with the help of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Caruso of San Francisco.

The following day, detectives and ATF agents arrested 22-year-old Dennis Campos-Torres and 32-year-old Fati Johnson in Oakland, while authorities arrested 18-year-old Keimaree Dews in San Francisco. Campos-Torres is a Richmond resident, Johnson is an Oakland resident and Dews is a San Francisco resident.

(Clockwise from left) Dennis Campos-Torres, Fati Johnson, Keimaree Dews, Giovann Caliz and Jonathan Caruso, who are suspected in a Sep. 5, 2025 smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose. Eight others have also been arrested in connection with the case. San Jose Police Department

Detectives said all five are suspected in a Sep. 5 robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry on Aborn Road in East San Jose.

According to officers, at least 10 people forced entry into the jewelry store by ramming a vehicle through the front door. Once inside, a suspect brandished a firearm at a man, while an elderly man was violently assaulted.

The elderly victim, identified as the store's 88-year-old owner, suffered a stroke during the incident. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and returned home to recover.

Police said the suspects stole thousands of dollars' worth of items during the robbery.

Last month, police announced the arrests of seven suspects in connection with the case following an operation involving 100 officers from multiple agencies and four different swat teams.

The suspects who were initially arrested are identified as 21-year-old Angel Herrera of Pacifica, 31-year-old Toddisha Mayfield of San Leandro, 23-year-old Zakhari Blue-Gordon of East Palo Alto, 19-year-old Tom Donegan of Manteca, 18-year-old Jacques Samuel of San Francisco, 18-year-old Cisco Luti of South San Francisco and 21-year-old Amari Green of San Francisco.

(Clockwise from top left) Angel Herrera, Toddisha Mayfield, Zakhari Blue-Gordon, Tom Donegan, Jacques Samuel, Cisco Lutu, Amari Green and Julian Gacutan, who are suspected in a Sep. 5, 2025 smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose. San Jose Police Department

An eighth suspect, identified as 19-year-old Julian Gacutan of South San Francisco, was arrested on Oct. 3.

The suspects have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for robbery.