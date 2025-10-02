San Jose installing red light cameras as number of traffic fatalities nears 30

In San Jose, the number of traffic deaths is outpacing the number of murders every year. To curb the problem, the city is using technology to try to create safer streets.

Red light cameras are being installed in what city officials are calling four of the most hazardous locations in San Jose. Michael Tsortos lives in the South Bay and can't wait to see how the technology will impact traffic safety.

"I think it's a great thing for our safety, and it will hopefully help people be more aware of the lights they are approaching," said Tsortos.

He added he has seen drivers have blatant disregard for the law.

"I've witnessed people straight up go through a red light when it's not their turn, he said. "Like the light is not changing from yellow to red. It's like straight on, it's been red for a while and they just book it through."

He said he has also witnessed some of those drivers cause horrible crashes.

"Especially in my neighborhood where I live, there's a busy intersection," he said. "Always people running red lights there. I've even seen people get hit by vehicles there as well."

Wednesday, city leaders made the announcement about their yearlong pilot program at the intersection of Branham and Monterey Road. According to District 2 City Councilmember Pamela Campos, Monterey Road accounts for 4% of the city's deadly and serious injury crashes.

"Behind me, we have one of the most dangerous roads in San Jose," said Councilmember Campos. "It's sometimes called Blood Alley because it is notorious for claiming the lives of people in our cities and communities."

This year, San Jose has had 26 traffic-related deaths, which is 34% lower than at the same time last year. Mayor Matt Mahan says one life is too many, especially when the crashes could've been prevented. On Monterey Road, there have been 58 deaths on the corridor since 2020.

"These cameras have proven themselves," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "In Chicago, they led to a 52% reduction in crashes. If we had implemented this technology here back in 2020, we might have prevented 30 of those deaths or serious injuries."

The cameras will go online this month, and drivers will get a warning for the first two months. Starting Dec. 12, citations will be issued.