Illegal guns, bomb making materials seized from San Jose home, arrest made

Police who were called to San Jose home on Monday on a reported break-in said they arrested the man who called authorities, saying he was possibly hallucinating and after finding a cache of weapons, drugs and bomb-making materials inside his home.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 2200 block of Cottle Avenue. The caller told officers that an armed man with a firearm was attempting to break in. He also told officers that he was armed and had fired one round at the man.

Police soon arrived told the caller to come out of the home. He told officers that the man with a gun was inside the home.

Officers searched the home but did not find anyone else inside. They later determined that there was no other person and that he may have been hallucinating.

Weapons that police said were found in a home on Cottle Avenue in San Jose on Feb. 10, 2025. San Jose Police Department

While inside the home, police said they found multiple firearms, including privately manufactured firearms or "ghost guns", firearms that were reported stolen and firearms that had serial numbers altered or removed.

With the help of the department's Gun and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team (GHOST), police then obtained a search warrant for the home. During the warrant search, police said they found suspected fentanyl, body armor, bomb making precursor materials and additional firearms including several submachine guns.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jacob Lafaver was arrested. He was booked into the Santa County Jail on suspicion of multiple firearms violations and for possession of explosive precursor materials.

Jacob Lafaver, who is accused of multiple firearms violations and possessing explosive precursor materials after San Jose police said they found the items in his home on Feb. 10, 2025. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Lafaver is being held on $290,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Epperson of the GHOST unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.