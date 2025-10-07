3 arrested in alleged San Jose human trafficking operation run out of motel

Three people were arrested following a police undercover investigation into a human trafficking operation in San Jose running out of a motel and involving motel staffers, authorities said.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that its human trafficking task force, along with Santa Clara County's human trafficking unit, took part in a months-long investigation into alleged trafficking at Caravelle Inn & Suites, located on North First Street and East Rosemary Street in North San Jose. The investigation began after the Police Department received multiple tips about the alleged activity.

Police said the investigation determined an elaborate sex trafficking operation was being operated from the Caravelle Inn involving motel staffers. The two-star hotel is listed as a motel in online travel guides.

"During the investigation, we found that the illegal operation involved multiple hotel staff and housed multiple survivors who were staying there on a long-term basis," said Police Department spokesperson Stacie Shih at a press conference on Tuesday.

On Oct. 1, officers raided Caravelle Inn and arrested three suspects police identified as responsible for the operation: 62-year-old Cong Tien Nguyen, 45-year-old Qi Hong, and 50-year-old Rizaldy Mariano, each a resident of San Jose. Police said Nguyen and Mariano are employees of the motel. All three were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of pimping, pandering, and conspiracy.

(L-R) Cong Tien Nguyen, Qi Hong, Rizaldy Mariano San Jose Police Department

Police also cited and released two adults for solicitation. Six survivors were also located at the motel and provided resources, the department said. During the search, detectives also located approximately $30,000 in cash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Shih said that the department is focusing on an expected increase in human trafficking in advance of Super Bowl 60, which will be hosted in the Bay Area in February and played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, as well as FIFA World Cup matches in the summer of 2026.

"With these events on the horizon, the months approaching, we will continue making sure that we utilize these proactive enforcement approaches, such as undercover operations, to target these illegal sex trafficking operations and hold these traffickers responsible," Shih said

"As multiple major sporting events quickly approach next year, I want to make it loud and clear that these illegal operations have no place in our city," said Police Chief Paul Joseph in a prepared statement. "We will stop at nothing to shut them down and protect our most vulnerable community members."

The department encouraged anyone with information about such activities to contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at (408) 537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.