Watch CBS News
South Bay News

House fire in San Jose spreads to second home

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire at San Jose home spreads to second house
Fire at San Jose home spreads to second house 02:01

San Jose Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire that spread to a second home on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at a single-story, single-family home on the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue around 2:30 p.m.. It then spread to a second house, the Fire Department said.

San Jose Fire said all occupants were out of the first home. 

Just after 3:40 p.m., the Fire Department said the fire at the primary structure was knocked down.

No residents were injured, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

A dog was rescued from the primary structure.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.