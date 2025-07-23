House fire in San Jose spreads to second home
San Jose Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire that spread to a second home on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started at a single-story, single-family home on the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue around 2:30 p.m.. It then spread to a second house, the Fire Department said.
San Jose Fire said all occupants were out of the first home.
Just after 3:40 p.m., the Fire Department said the fire at the primary structure was knocked down.
No residents were injured, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
A dog was rescued from the primary structure.