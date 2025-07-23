House fire in San Jose spreads to second home

Fire at San Jose home spreads to second house

San Jose Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire that spread to a second home on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at a single-story, single-family home on the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue around 2:30 p.m.. It then spread to a second house, the Fire Department said.

#SJFD firefighters are responding to a third alarm assignment for a fire at a one-story single-family residential structure on the 3300 block of Gavota Ave. Fire has extended to an adjacent house. All occupants out of primary fire structure. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 2:37pm. pic.twitter.com/JB9UfNu2GS — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 23, 2025

San Jose Fire said all occupants were out of the first home.

Just after 3:40 p.m., the Fire Department said the fire at the primary structure was knocked down.

No residents were injured, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

A dog was rescued from the primary structure.