2 suspects arrested at San Jose hotel for alleged sex trafficking of teenage girls

Two men were arrested last month for allegedly assaulting and attempting to sex traffic two teenage girls from a San Jose hotel, police said Monday.

In a press statement, the San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a report of a battery that occurred at a hotel on Monterey Road between Senter Road and Skyway Drive in South San Jose. Two men had driven two sixteen-year-old female survivors to the location and one of the suspects told one of the survivors she was going to work for him and make him money, according to police.

When the survivor tried to leave, the suspect punched her, leaving her with minor injuries but she refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The department's Human Trafficking Task Force responded and officers identified the suspects as Peter Supnet and Edwin Dickerson III. Detectives gathered evidence suggesting Supnet and Dickerson III were attempting to sexually traffic the two teenagers, police said.

Both victims were provided with resources at the location and the suspects were taken into custody. They were later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for crimes related to human trafficking of minors.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the department's Human Trafficking Task Force at 4860@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at (408) 537-1224.