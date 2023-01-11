Victim in San Jose New Year's Day shooting dies of injuries; Suspect arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose arrested a suspect in the city's first homicide in 2023, which happened as a result of a New Year's Day shooting.

Officers responded at about 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 1 to the 400 block of West San Carlos Street just east of Highway 87 to a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

On Monday, the unidentified victim died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, a police undercover unit arrested the suspect in San Jose. The department said the suspect would be identified in the coming days, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.

Police did not disclose any other information about the shooting or the arrest. The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.