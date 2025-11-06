5 suspects arrested following San Jose residential burglary

Five people were arrested in San Jose after automated license plate cameras captured a suspect vehicle following a home burglary last week, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on Oct. 31 at about 10:14 a.m. at a home in West San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that a witness reported two people breaking into the garage of the home and taking multiple items.

Responding officers used nearby automated license plate reader cameras to identify and track the suspect vehicle, police said. Officers eventually located the vehicle at a house on Muirfield Drive, just east of Interstate Highway 280 and south of Alum Rock Avenue, and conducted a vehicle enforcement stop, police said.

(Clockwise from upper left) Juan Montano, Ana Serrano, Marisol Hernandez-Alvarez, Jesus Luvio-Roque, Diego Roque-Arellano San Jose Police Department

Three suspects were arrested and identified as Juan Montano, 55; Ana Serrano, 32; and Marisol Hernandez-Alvarez, 41; each a resident of San Jose. During a search of the vehicle and the home where it was located, officers found a stolen rifle, a privately-made handgun, stolen property from the West San Jose home burglary, and evidence from other burglaries, police said.

Officers also arrested two residents at the Muirfield Drive home; they were identified as Diego Roque-Arellano, 19; and Jesus Luvio-Roque, 44. The two were booked on charges of possessing stolen property and firearm-related crimes, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases was urged to contact Detective Santistevan #4376 of the Police Department's burglary unit at 4376@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4401.

