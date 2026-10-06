Pedestrian on Highway 680 in San Jose struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

A woman walking on Interstate Highway 680 was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Monday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened on southbound I-680 just north of N. Capitol Ave at about 11 p.m. The CHP said officers arrived to find the woman lying across the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes of traffic; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said the pedestrian was in the southbound lanes when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, which fled after the collision.

It was unknown if alcohol or drug impairment was a factor. The woman was not immediately identified.

The CHP asked any witnesses or persons with information about this crash to contact its San Jose office at 408-961-0900.