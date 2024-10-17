San Jose high school stabbing leaves 1 student injured, 1 in custody

Police in San Jose have taken a male juvenile student into custody Thursday morning after an apparent stabbing at a high school that hospitalized a second juvenile student, authorities said.

Police tweeted about the incident late Thursday morning, saying police were contacted about the incident at around 8:30 a.m. The tweet said police units were at the scene of a school campus located at 14000 block of Story Road in response to the incident.

While police did not specify the school involved, the Roberto Cruz Leadership Academy, a high school at 14281 Story Road matches the location. Police said the incident involved two juvenile students. The victim who was stabbed was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life threatening.

The juvenile male suspect involved was taken into custody by officers. Police said there is no current threat to public safety, but noted that officers would be on campus for a significant amount of time investigating the stabbing and asked the public to please avoid the area.