Gyrocopter crashes in San Jose near Reid-Hillview Airport; 2 injured

Two people were injured Monday after a small helicopter crashed in San Jose just outside of the Reid-Hillview County Airport.

The San Jose Fire Department received reports of the crash at around 11:39 p.m., at the intersection of Tully Road and East Ridge Lane in East San Jose.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the crash involved an MTO Sport gyrocopter, which features a open cockpit that seats two people. The agency said it would investigate the crash and issue a preliminary incident report, likely by Tuesday.

As of Monday at 12:20 p.m., no information has yet been released on the identities of the victims of the crash, the extent of their injuries, or the circumstances of the crash.