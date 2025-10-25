1 dead, another hospitalized in crash on San Jose's Foxworthy Avenue
One driver died and another was hospitalized after a crash on Foxworthy Avenue in San Jose on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. near Foxworthy Avenue and Jarvis Avenue.
Police said the only occupants in the two vehicles were the drivers. One died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Foxworthy Avenue from Meridian Avenue to Jarvis Avenue is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time.
It's unknown what led up to the crash.