1 dead, another hospitalized in crash on San Jose's Foxworthy Avenue

One driver died and another was hospitalized after a crash on Foxworthy Avenue in San Jose on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. near Foxworthy Avenue and Jarvis Avenue.

Police said the only occupants in the two vehicles were the drivers. One died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Foxworthy Avenue from Meridian Avenue to Jarvis Avenue is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.