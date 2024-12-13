San Jose firefighters rescue multiple occupants from 2-alarm apartment building fire

Firefighters in San Jose rescued multiple residents as they worked to contain a two-alarm fire at an apartment building that broke out Friday evening, according to authorities.

Fire crews were called to the incident on the 3500 block of Moorpark Ave. near I-280 in West San Jose at around 5:49 p.m.

#SJFD firefighters are on scene of a second alarm assignment at the Monterey Apartments on the 3500 block of Moorpark Ave. in West San José. Multiple occupants rescued, one reported injury. Traffic impacted on Moorpark between Sheraton and Bundy. Fire knocked down.



TOC: 5:49pm. pic.twitter.com/n7LTxNFvkt — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 14, 2024

The fire was at the Monterey Apartments complex, according to officials. Crews rescued multiple occupants from the building and there was one confirmed injury.

Traffic was impacted on Moorpark between Sheraton and Bundy. The fire was contained as of 6:18 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.