San Jose firefighters rescue multiple occupants from 2-alarm apartment building fire

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Firefighters in San Jose rescued multiple residents as they worked to contain a two-alarm fire at an apartment building that broke out Friday evening, according to authorities.

Fire crews were called to the incident on the 3500 block of Moorpark Ave. near I-280 in West San Jose at around 5:49 p.m.

The fire was at the Monterey Apartments complex, according to officials. Crews rescued multiple occupants from the building and there was one confirmed injury.

Traffic was impacted on Moorpark between Sheraton and Bundy. The fire was contained as of 6:18 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

