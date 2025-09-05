3-alarm fire at San Jose apartment complex damages multiple units

A large fire at a San Jose apartment complex damaged multiple units Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. on Deland Avenue near Southwest Expressway and Meridian Avenue in the city's Rose Glen neighborhood.

UPDATE: Four units had majority of fire, smoke, and water damage. Utilities shut off to entire complex. One occupant removed from a unit, assessed, and released without transport. Total displacements TBD. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Rn1Q3Rb5eG — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 5, 2025

Four units of the two-story garden-style apartments had fire, smoke and water damage, while utilities were shut off to the entire complex, the department said.

One resident had to be removed from a unit, but was assessed and released. The fire was under control as of 4:20 p.m. and crews transitioned to salvage operations, the department said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.