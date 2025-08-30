San Jose Fire crews take one person to hospital after fire at apartment complex
The San Jose Fire Department said an early morning fire at an apartment building left six people displaced on Saturday.
Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to the 1000 block of North Capitol for a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire just before 5 a.m. and said one person was taken to a hospital.
The fire damaged two second-story apartments, and the two below them were damaged by water. As a result, the four apartments were deemed uninhabitable, and six people were displaced.
San Jose Fire said the fire was an accident and caused while cooking.