Watch CBS News
South Bay News

San Jose Fire crews take one person to hospital after fire at apartment complex

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

The San Jose Fire Department said an early morning fire at an apartment building left six people displaced on Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to the 1000 block of North Capitol for a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire just before 5 a.m. and said one person was taken to a hospital.

The fire damaged two second-story apartments, and the two below them were damaged by water. As a result, the four apartments were deemed uninhabitable, and six people were displaced.

San Jose Fire said the fire was an accident and caused while cooking. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue