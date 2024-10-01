San Jose crews battle house fire near Seven Trees neighborhood

Firefighters in San Jose are working to contain a two-alarm residential structure fire in the Seven Trees neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The two-alarm blaze is burning in the 10400 block of Singleton Road near the Seven Trees neighborhood, according to San Jose Fire. The call came into the fire department just before 4 p.m.

"Crews taking defensive position," said the department on social media at 4:38 p.m.

Two people were being evaluated for smoke inhalation.