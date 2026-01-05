San Jose pedestrian, bicyclist die of injuries from separate vehicle collisions in December

Two people injured in separate vehicle crashes in San Jose, a bicyclist and a pedestrian, died of their injuries weeks after the collisions, police announced on Monday.

The incident involving the pedestrian happened on Dec. 7 at about 4:13 p.m. in the area of Cataldi Drive and Camargo Drive near Cataldi Park in North San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said a 2007 Nissan Altima was headed west on Cataldi Drive approaching Camargo when it hit a man walking on the roadway in the same direction outside of any marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening, although he was later stabilized. The woman driving the Altima remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

On Dec. 16, officers responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of North First Street and East Brokaw Road, just north of U.S. Highway 101 in North San Jose, to a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police said a 2024 Lexus was heading west on E. Brokaw toward N. First when it hit a man on an e-bike who was traveling southbound on N. First.

The bicyclist also suffered life-threatening injuries and was later stabilized. The man driving the Lexus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

On Monday, the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner informed the department that the bicyclist died of his injuries on Friday and that the pedestrian died on Saturday.

It was the city's 20th pedestrian death of 2025, as well as the 39th and 40th traffic deaths of 2025.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents was asked to contact the Police Department's traffic unit at 408-277-4654.