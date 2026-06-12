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Women killed in San Jose stabbing; suspect injured

By Kassia Bonesteel

/ CBS San Francisco

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A  woman died after a man allegedly stabbed her in a North San Jose apartment building late Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the North Park apartment buildings on Descanso Drive in the city's Tasman and Zanker neighborhood at around 11:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, according to a Friday press release by the San Jose Police Department.

Officers found a man and a woman, each with at least one stab wound. Both were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Despite medical care, the woman died from her wounds. Police said the injured man is the suspect in the killing and knew the victim.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified, and the motive and circumstances of the stabbing were still being determined as of Friday afternoon.

It was the city's 11th homicide of 2026.

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