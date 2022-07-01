Suspect in May fatal stabbing of woman in San Jose arrested in Las Vegas

SAN JOSE -- Police in Las Vegas arrested a suspect in the May fatal stabbing of a woman in San Jose, authorities announced Friday.

On May 15, a woman was found stabbed to death on the 5200 block of Vera Lane just east of Monterey Road in South San Jose. At the time, San Jose police said the suspect was unidentified and the motive and circumstances were unknown.

Homicide detectives eventually identified Alameda Kenneth Rogers, 37, as the suspect in the homicide. Rogers, who was on Post Release Community Supervision at the time of the fatal stabbing, had been in a relationship with the victim, police said.

Kenneth Rogers San Jose Police Department

Las Vegas police arrested Rogers on June 20 and booked him into Clark County Jail where he remained in custody Friday pending extradition to Santa Clara County.

The homicide was San Jose's 9th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant White #4104 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3440@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.