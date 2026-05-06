Man dies of injuries in shooting at San Jose apartment complex

A shooting at an apartment complex in San Jose left one person dead and the shooter was at large, police said.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at about 12:54 a.m. on Summerside Drive near Lucretia Avenue in the Summerside neighborhood north of Tully Road. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find an unconscious man lying the driveway of the complex who had been shot at least once.

Officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived, and the victim was talking to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The unknown suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said. There was no information available from the department on the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

The killing was San Jose's ninth homicide of 2026.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638, or Detective Montoya #3644 of the Police Department's Homicide Unit at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.