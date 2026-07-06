Woman found shot dead in San Jose neighborhood; suspect arrested

A woman was shot dead in the Bonita Park neighborhood of San Jose over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a Monday press release by the San Jose Police Department.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Bonita Avenue and Sunny Court just west of the U.S. 101 / Interstate 280/680 interchange. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Despite lifesaving measures by medical personnel and police, she ultimately died from her injuries after she was transported to a local hospital, police said.

An adult male suspect was identified by police and taken into custody in San Jose. The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said, but the department did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation. It was the San Jose's 14th homicide of 2026.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829, or Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.